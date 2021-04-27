Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

