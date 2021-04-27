Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day moving average of $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

