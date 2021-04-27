Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 580 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

