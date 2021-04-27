Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.