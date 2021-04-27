Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 531,131 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 531,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 62,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,856. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.