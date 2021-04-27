Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $508.34. 111,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.94 and a 200-day moving average of $520.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.