Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 5,308 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.85. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

