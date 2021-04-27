Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.64

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.64 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 60.62 ($0.79). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 37,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.