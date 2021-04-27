Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

