Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $231.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.96.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

