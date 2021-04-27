Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

TSN opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

