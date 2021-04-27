Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

