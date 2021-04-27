Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 732 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

