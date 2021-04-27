Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF stock opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

