Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

