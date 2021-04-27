Head to Head Survey: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93% First Midwest Bancorp 14.29% 6.02% 0.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential downside of 19.50%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Volatility & Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Midwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.50 $4.60 billion N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.85 $199.74 million $1.98 10.85

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.