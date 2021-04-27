HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 205,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,503. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

