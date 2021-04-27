Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

