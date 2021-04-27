Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

