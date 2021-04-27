Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and $2.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

