Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price objective raised by Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The firm has a market cap of $808.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.