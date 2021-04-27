Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.