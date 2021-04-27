Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

