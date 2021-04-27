Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.90.

HTBK opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

