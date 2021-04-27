Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

COF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

