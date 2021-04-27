Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

