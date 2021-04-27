Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.86. 5,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,980. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

