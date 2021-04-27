Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.