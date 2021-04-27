Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.24. 10,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,224. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

