Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 257,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,277. The firm has a market cap of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

