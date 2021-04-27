Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 478,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 158,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hexcel by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

