HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BSCL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

