HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,652,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after buying an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 810,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.23. 8,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

