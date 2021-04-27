HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422,422. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

