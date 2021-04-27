HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $449.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

