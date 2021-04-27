Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.09. 6,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 169.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $3,603,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
