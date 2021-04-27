Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.09. 6,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 169.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $3,603,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

