Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

