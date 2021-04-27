Hiveterminal Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $719,115.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $719,115.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

