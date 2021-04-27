HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.