Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Announces $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

HON stock opened at $221.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

