Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.47.

NYSE HON opened at $221.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

