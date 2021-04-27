Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $233.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and 4%, respectively. Strength in defense and space businesses, and solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost the company’s revenues. Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment and a strong backlog will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. However, in the year-to-date period, its shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks.”

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

