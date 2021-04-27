Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Also, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

