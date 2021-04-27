Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

HBM stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

