HyperDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $236,047.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $236,047.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.