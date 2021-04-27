IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

