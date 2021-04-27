IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

