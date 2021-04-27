IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after buying an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

