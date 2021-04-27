IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,053 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.