IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,173 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

